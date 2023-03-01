Irani Cup 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Irani Trophy 2023?

Irani Cup will be played for the 60th time in the India domestic circuit to put an end to the ongoing men’s domestic season. The one-off match will be played between Madhya Pradesh and Rest of India in Gwalior as the city will be hosting a first-class match after six years.

To avoid any sort of confusion, it is worth mentioning that 2022-23 Indian domestic season was always going to comprise a couple of contests for the Irani Cup.

Considering how the tournament wasn’t conducted during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had decided to award both Ranji Trophy champions of 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with Irani Cup fixtures.

While Saurashtra (Ranji champions of 2020-21 season) faced Rest of India (Ranji champions of 2021-22 season) right at the start of this season, it is Madhya Pradesh’s turn now.

ROI, who had managed to defeat Saurashtra under the captaincy of Hanuma Vihari in Rajkot five months ago, will be led by Mayank Agarwal (highest run-scorer of Ranji Trophy 2022-23) today. Some notable names who will play this match under Agarwal are Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashavi Jaiswal, Baba Indrajith, Yash Dhull, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

Irani Cup 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India

As was the case throughout the domestic season, Star Sports Network will be hosting the last match as well. In all honesty, it will be quite a field day for both Star and Indian fans as as many as three first-class matches will run simultaneously today onward.

With Star also televising Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023, they have allotted a solitary channel named Star Sports Select 1/1 HD for Irani Cup 2023.

In the absence of an official confirmation, it will be interesting to see if Irani Trophy 2023 will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar or not.

Date – 01/03/2023 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports Select 1/1 HD (India).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).