MS Dhoni total runs in IPL 2022: Which is MS Dhoni best IPL season as a batsman?

MS Dhoni total runs in IPL 2022: The veteran wicket-keeper batter has played a few crucial knocks for CSK in the ongoing season so far.

Whenever the former team India skipper MS Dhoni is amongst the news, the issue at hand is hardly a trivial one. While the Cricketing fraternity had declared it the end of an era the moment CSK’s ‘Thala’ decided to step down as the skipper of the four-time champion franchise, the 40-year-old, under unexpected circumstance, dons the magical skipper hat once again, although midway through the season.

And guess what, CSK opening batters – Ruturaj Gaikwad (99 off 57) and Devon Conway (85 off 55) manage to put on a 182-run stand, which the highest partnership ever for the franchise in the history of the IPL, in his very first comeback match as the skipper.

Dhoni’s decision to accept Ravindra Jadeja’s request to take back the captaincy role, might well have a bit to do with the way he has batted in the season so far.

MS Dhoni total runs in IPL 2022

In CSK’s first match of the ongoing season, Dhoni scored a well composed 50 off 38 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), although in a losing cause.

However, with CSK going through a poor season, the veteran wicket-keeper did ace his role as a match finisher, when he smashed MI’s Jaydev Unadkat for 16 runs off 4 deliveries to win the match, with four runs required off the final delivery.

Overall in IPL 2022 so far, MS Dhoni has scored a total of 140 runs across 8 innings (including 4 not Outs), at an average and strike rate of 35.00 and 132.07 respectively.

Which is MS Dhoni best IPL season as a batsman?

In terms of total number of runs, MS Dhoni had the best IPL season during the 2013 edition of the league, when he amassed a total of 461 runs across 16 innings at an average of 41.90, including four half-centuries.

In terms of average, the CSK skipper performed his best with the bat during the 2019 edition of the league, when he scored 416 runs across 12 innings, at a stupendous average of 83.20 with the help of 3 half-centuries.

Both, during 2013 and the 2019 editions of the marquee league, MS Dhoni-led CSK lost the final against the Mumbai Indians (MI).