Mukesh Chaudhary cricketer: Why is Deepak Chahar not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

Deepak Chahar not playing: Chennai Super Kings have made three changes to their Playing XI for their second IPL 2022 match.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and chose to field.

“Going to bowl first. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, ball gets wet towards the end,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

“Also, this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. Boys showed good fight. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that.”

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye, who had replaced England’s Mark Wood at Super Giants, will be making his debut for the franchise after replacing Mohsin Khan in the Playing XI tonight. LSG have become Tye’s fourth IPL franchise.

Much like Rahul, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja also wanted to bowl first in this match. “Would’ve bowled first too. Now we’re batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan-following [on numerous yellow jerseys spotted at the venue],” Jadeja told Star Sports at the toss.

As both the teams are looking to get off the mark, Super Kings have made three changes to their Playing XI. While batter Devon Conway has been benched after a flop IPL debut, fast bowler Adam Milne will miss this match due to a side strain. All-rounder Mitchell Santner, on the other hand, isn’t playing this match due to the return of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

In addition to Ali, Chennai have handed debuts to South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and Maharashtra fast bowler Mukesh Chaudhary. 33-year old Pretorius, who has represented the Proteas in 49 matches across formats, was bought by CSK for INR 50 lakh.

Chaudhary, on the other hand, has picked 16 wickets at an average of 22.93, an economy rate of 8.50 and a strike rate of 16.1 in his 12-match T20 career.

Why is Deepak Chahar not playing IPL 2022 match vs LSG today?

Not part of Super Kings’ four retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month, Chahar was the centre of attraction at the auction becoming the second-costliest player after Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan.

Chahar, who had suffered a quadricep tear during the third T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata last month, is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), Bengaluru.

Readers must note that Chahar would require a miraculous recovery to take part in the first half of IPL 2022.