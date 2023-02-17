MUL vs PES head to head: Peshawar vs Multan head to head record in PSL history

The fifth match of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in Multan tonight. Set to add another episode to their rivalry after a year, the last match between these two teams had resulted in a clinical 42-run victory for Multan in Lahore.

Chasing a 183-run target, Zalmi could only manage 140 in 19.3 overs as Sultans pacer Blessing Muzarabani and all-rounder Khushdil Shah had dismissed three batters each. Put in to bat first, MS had thrived on the back of a 75-ball 98-run opening partnership between Shan Masood (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (34).

Historically as well, Multan have dominated Peshawar on more occasions than one. Nearly a 20-run difference between their average innings totals against one another validates the same. As far as the Multan Cricket Stadium is concerned, Multan have won four and lost one out of their five matches at their home ground. Zalmi, on the other hand, had ended on the losing side in their only match at this stadium.

Currently at the top of PSL 2023 points table, Sultans have won and lost a match each thus far. Peshawar, meanwhile, are at the third position after starting with a victory on Tuesday.

MUL vs PES head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by MS: 8

Matches won by PZ: 3

Matches played in February: 7 (MS 4, PZ 3)

Matches played on Friday: 1 (MS 1, PZ 0)

Matches played at Multan Cricket Stadium: 1 (MS 1, PZ 0)

MS average score against PZ: 180.4

PZ average score against MS: 160.8

Most runs for MS: 269 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most runs for PZ: 112 (Sherfane Rutherford)

Most wickets for MS: 3 (Khushdil Shah)

Most wickets for PZ: 8 (Wahab Riaz)

Most catches for MS: 11 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most catches for PZ: 1 (Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).