MUL vs QUE pitch report: Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report of today PSL 8 match

The 3rd league match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. This ground also hosted the 1st match of the tournament, and the pitch here will certainly excite the fans yet again.

Multan Sultans lost their last match, and they will be eager to bounce back here. Mohammad Rizwan will again lead the batting of the side, and the presence of David Miller and Kieron Pollard is also a very big boost for the side. Shahnawaz Dahani and Akeal Hosein will be leading the bowling attack.

Quetta Gladiators will start their campaign from this match, and they have some incredible players in their ranks. The top order of Martin Guptill, Will Smeed and Jason Roy can threaten any bowling lineup in the world. Mohammad Nawaz and Wanindu Hasaranga are the ace spinners of the side, and Mohammad Hasnain will take care of the pace department.

MUL vs QUE pitch report

Multan Cricket Stadium is set to host its 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League. Ahead of the tournament, this ground had not hosted a lot of PSL matches, but the nature of the pitch was very much visible in the last match. This is a very good track to bat on and is expected to be the same in this match as well.

The ball will come onto the bat quite nicely, and the batters will get full rewards for their shot playing. There was no help available at all for the bowlers, and they will have a tough time here. However, this track is on the drier side, and the spinners can play a role here in this match.

With smaller boundaries and a fast outfield, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards as both teams have some incredible batters in their ranks. Considering the dew factor, both teams may opt to chase upon winning the toss in this match.