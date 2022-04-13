Mumbai vs Punjab highlights Hotstar: Yesterday match Baby AB batting highlights 2022 IPL

Mumbai vs Punjab highlights Hotstar: MI’s fate refuses to smile at them yet again as they continue handing points to their oppositions.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA stadium in Pune, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs to hand the Rohit Sharma-led side their fifth consecutive loss of the season.

En route the target of 199, Rohit Sharma (28 off 17) did start the chase well with three Fours and a couple of sixes, but yet again failed the convert his start as he perished within the Powerplay yet again.

With Ishan Kishan (3 off 6) too following suit, MI were behind in the game with the scoreboard reading 63/2 after 8 Overs.

However, with PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar’s arrival at the centre, a certain 18-year-old Dewald Brevis (49 off 25) decided to cut loose, smashing four Sixes and a Four to the Indian international to bring MI roaring right back into the contest.

With Tilak Verma (36 off 20) playing as fluently as he has been in the season so far, and with the likes of Kieron Pollard and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav yet to arrive, MI looked like having the upper hand in the contest, with 79 runs required off 48 deliveries.

Two Run-outs change the game

However, the tables turned when Suryakumar was involved in eating up Tilak Varma first (13th Over), and then the dangerous Kieron Pollard (10 off 11) in the 17th Over via unfortunate mix-ups between the wicket, to run them out and add drama to the chase.

With everything now relying on Yadav alone, he smashed back-to-back classy Sixes off Vaibhav Arora (4-0-43-1) post Pollard’s dismissal to bring the equation down to 33 required off the final 3 Overs.

However, with Kagiso Rabada dismissing him during the 19th Over, it was curtains for MI as they finished their innings at 186/9, to fall short of the target by 12 runs.

PBKS get off to a scintillating start

Earlier, a brilliant 97-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) and Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) for the opening wicket laid a perfect foundation for a huge total for PBKS after they were invited to bat first by MI.

A power finish by Jitesh Sharma (30* off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15* off 6), who accumulated 59 runs in the last 4 Overs, meant that Punjab finished their innings at 198/5 in 20 Overs.

Leading from the front, @mayankcricket laid the foundation to Punjab Kings innings and bagged the Player of the Match award as #PBKS beat #MI. 👏 👏#TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/iBruxrRTSM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2022

Mumbai vs Punjab highlights Hotstar

Watch the highlights of yesterday’s MI versus PBKS IPL 2022 match by clicking here.

Dewald Brevis batting highlights 2022 IPL

Watch Dewald Brevis’ scintillating innings of 49 (25) versus PBKS by clicking here.