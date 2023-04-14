“My Girlfriend is Here”: Harry Brook Passes Hilarious Family-Related Statement After Scoring Maiden IPL Century vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook acknowledged facing issues against spin on his maiden professional trip to India. Playing his first season of the Indian Premier League, Brook had scored a combined of 29 (39) across his first three innings in the biggest T20 league in the world.

However, come the fourth opportunity (second as an opener), Brook appeared to have learnt from his mistakes. A swashbuckling maiden IPL century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens has allowed Brook to justify both his potential and an INR 13.25 crore price tag which made him one of the most expensive players of IPL 2023 auction last year.

With fellow top-order batters in Mayank Agarwal (9) and Rahul Tripathi (9) getting out in the same over, a resolute Brook didn’t deter himself from playing the big shots. Only his second T20 century, the right-handed batter scored 100* (55) with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

Having batted at a strike rate of 181.81, Brook played a titular role in powering Sunrisers to 228/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana. In what is Hyderabad’s second-highest innings totals in the IPL, it is also the second-highest innings total at this iconic venue.

Harry Brook’s First Triumph Against Spinners in IPL 2023

If truth be told, Brook was well-assisted by captain Aiden Markram (50) in the middle overs. Having drastically improved his game against spinners, Markram hitting two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 192.30 never let the Englishman feel any sort of pressure.

“I’ve had a bit of trouble with spin but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So [in the] middle-overs, wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting,” Brook told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during a mid-innings break.

Harry Brook arrives and makes some statement in the @IPL.

He is just some player! 🫶🏼 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 14, 2023

While Brooks was brutal against pacers scoring 66 (26) at a strike rate of 253.84, he didn’t seem to be affected by the presence of three mystery spinners scoring 34 (29) against them. Although the 24-year old player would want to better his strike rate of 117.24 against spin bowlers, this knock will provide him with ample confidence with respect to the same.

Harry Brook Passes Hilarious Family-Related Statement After Scoring Maiden IPL Century

Brook, whose net worth is in vicinity of INR 24 crore, played a memorable knock in front of thousands of fans including girlfriend Lucy Lyles. Spotted cheering her boyfriend from the stands multiple times, Lyles has stayed back in India whilst the rest of Brook’s family has returned back to England.

“My girlfriend is here but the rest of the family just left. I knew this would happen, as soon as they leave, I’ll get some runs [laughs]. I’m sure they’ll all be very happy for me,” Brook said amusingly.