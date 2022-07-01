“My Jatz cracker”: David Warner laughs off being hit on the crotch by bail on Travis Head’s delivery

David Warner was in pain after being hit on his crotch on the ball of Travis Head, and he posted a hilarious reply on the same.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the first test and started the series on a brilliant note. Sri Lanka whitewashed Australia by 3-0 on the 2016 tour, and the Aussies have started this series with a bang.

The spinners of the Australian side scalped 18 of the 20 wickets of the Sri Lankan side, with Nathan Lyon getting 9 of them. It was clear that the spinners will dominate in the series, and the way Australians bowled was simply outstanding.

Cam Green was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant half-century in the first innings. Apart from Green, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey also contributed with the bat for Australia.

David Warner got hit on the crotch on Travis Head’s delivery

A hilarious incident happened in the 23rd over of the Sri Lankan 2nd innings on the delivery of Travis Head. Head was bowling to Jaffrey Vandersey, and David Warner was at the slips. Travis got the wicket of Vandersey on the very first ball of the over, but it was a painful one for Warner.

Head bowled a length ball, it spun very sharply, and Vandersey had no clue about the same. The ball turned and Vandersey was clean bowled by Head, but Warner at the slips tried to catch the ball without knowing that the ball had already disrupted the bails. Warner dived to catch the ball, but the bail flew and hit Warner’s crotch.

The whole team was celebrating apart from Warner, who was in pain on the ground. However, Warner tweeted about the same in a funny way. “Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker,” Warner tweeted.

Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PEr3WbFYnJ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 1, 2022

Travis Head had a great test match, where he scalped four wickets in the 2nd innings. He was a doubt for the test due to hamstring injury, but he recovered in time.