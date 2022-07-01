Cricket

“He was the difference”: Pat Cummins reveals the X-Factor behind Australia’s win against Sri Lanka in Galle

Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Thin man has no heart": New York Post's controversial headline seeks answers from Kevin Durant as he betrays Nets fans
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
“He was the difference”: Pat Cummins reveals the X-Factor behind Australia’s win against Sri Lanka in Galle

Australian captain Pat Cummins has revealed the difference-maker behind Australia’s win over Sri Lanka in…