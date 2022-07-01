“He was the difference”: Pat Cummins reveals the X-Factor behind Australia’s win against Sri Lanka in Galle

Australian captain Pat Cummins has revealed the difference-maker behind Australia’s win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test.

Australia left behind the demons of the 2016 Sri Lankan tour, and they started the 2022 test series with a prolific win over the hosts in Galle by ten wickets. Chasing the target of 5 runs, Australia won the match in just four balls.

At the start of Day 3, Australia were in their first innings, and they managed to take a brilliant lead of 109 runs. Sri Lanka surprisingly got all out in just 22.4 overs, where the Aussie spinners just destroyed the Sri Lankan batting. Nathan Lyon and Travis Head got 4 wickets each, whereas Mitchell Swepson took a couple of wickets.

With this win, Australia have ensured that they can not lose this series now. These points can be vital in sealing their place in the World Test Championship’s final as well.

Pat Cummins reveals X-Factor behind Galle win

Pat Cummins has jubilant at the post-match conference, and he credited the bravery shown by the batters for the same. He said that he did not expect the match to finish that quickly.

“Turned out this morning, didn’t think it was going to happen that fast. We were really clear in our planning. Bravery and proactiveness shown, especially by our batters,” Pat Cummins said.

Pat Cummins named Cam Green as the X-Factor behind Galle’s win, he said that Cam Green made the difference in the match. He highlighted that Green has played at the WACA in Perth, and these conditions are alien to him, but still, he adapted really well.

“Someone like Green has grown up at the WACA, it’s so different. Really happy for him. He was fantastic. He was the difference,” Cummins added.

Player of the Match is Cameron Green for his 77 off 109 balls #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/nrHELZwrLw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 1, 2022

Cam Green was Australia’s highest run-scorer in the first innings and stitched two brilliant partnerships with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey. He did not bowl an over in the match, but he was awarded the player of the match for his excellent batting performance.

Green has emerged as the prominent all-rounder of Australia with the red ball. He has played the role of the supporting seamer really well, whereas his batting has been excellent as well.