Cricket

“My Wife has got some family living in Sydney”: Faf du Plessis selects his preferred BBL team for Big Bash League 2022-23

Faf du Plessis has given his name in the Big Bash League 2022-23 International draft, and he has selected his preferred BBL team.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Biggest win in T20 India: India T20 biggest win by runs full list
Next Article
"Won't stop until we turn this Silver into Gold": Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message on Instagram post India's loss in Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match
Cricket Latest News
"Won't stop until we turn this Silver into Gold": Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message on Instagram post India's loss in Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match
“Won’t stop until we turn this Silver into Gold”: Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message on Instagram post India’s loss in Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match

Jemimah Rodrigues shares heartening message: The Indian batter played a rescuing act alongside her captain…