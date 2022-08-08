“My Wife has got some family living in Sydney”: Faf du Plessis selects his preferred BBL team for Big Bash League 2022-23

Faf du Plessis has given his name in the Big Bash League 2022-23 International draft, and he has selected his preferred BBL team.

The Big Bash League 2022-23 will face tough competition from UAE T20 League and South Africa T20 League this season. It is certain that the popularity of the BBL has gone down a bit, and the lack of international stars is one of the biggest reasons for the same.

To solve the case of the International players, an International player’s draft will happen for the first time in the history of the competition. Some star players like Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Colin Munro, etc have given their names in the draft.

Faf du Plessis selects his preferred team for BBL 2022-23

South African batter Faf du Plessis is probably the biggest name in the draft, and the teams will certainly be after him. BBL did a Q/A video with Faf du Plessis on Instagram, where he talked about his preferred club for the same. He said that his wife has some family living in Sydney, and she would love to stay there.

“I know my wife has got some family living in Sydney, so she would probably want to be closer to that side,” Faf said in an Instagram Q/A with BBL.

Although, Faf said that all the grounds in Australia are brilliant for batting, and he would go anywhere where the pitches are good for batting. Later, Faf revealed that he has a brilliant record in Adelaide, and he loves batting at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

and more! 📺 🇿🇦 #BBL12Draft pic.twitter.com/sOHyoAtP4I — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 8, 2022

“But, in terms of me, I am happy to go wherever. All the wickets in Australia are brilliant to bat on and I think that I wanna go to a place where you can enjoy batting,” Faf du Plessis added.

Faf has previously played for Melbourne Renegades in the past for a brief period. He is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred 2022, and he led Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. After retiring from International cricket, he has been playing in T20 leagues around the world.