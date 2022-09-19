Nagpur Cricket Stadium capacity: VCA Stadium capacity of spectators for India vs Australia T20 match

Nagpur Cricket Stadium capacity: VCA Stadium (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium) will be hosting an India-Australia T20I next week.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is preparing to host the second T20 International of the three-match series against the World T20 Champions Australia on September 23 at its swanky Jamtha Stadium in Nagpur. General public will be able to purchase tickets beginning September 18 on the online platform Paytm.

The ground, located at Jamtha on the southern outskirts of Nagpur, was inaugurated in 2008, replacing the old Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground as the city’s main stadium. The qualities of the stadium have been praised by the International Cricket Council. VCA Stadium is the home ground for the Vidarbha and Central Zone teams for the domestic Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy tournaments, respectively. Before Covid-19 struck India, it had hosted most T20I matches by any stadium in India. The Stadium has hosted 6 Tests, 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is international matches.

The VCA stadium in Jamtha will be hosting an international T20 match after almost three years. Under the newly installed LED floodlights, the game will be a night match, providing better visibility to players on the ground as well as a seamless viewing experience for the television audience.

Nagpur Cricket Stadium capacity

VCA Stadium, which has a capacity of allowing 44,000 spectators, has made ample free parking arrangements near the stadium. Spectators can avail of the same free of cost. The VCA has also set aside a number of tickets for differently-abled persons and their attendants. They will have to produce Govt ID/Certificate while buying the tickets.

Both teams will arrive in Nagpur on a chartered flight on September 21 and will have a practice session on September 22. The Australian team will practice under floodlights at the Jamtha Stadium from 1 to 4 p.m., while Team India will practice from 5 to 8 p.m.