IND vs AUS Nagpur tickets: How to redeem physical India vs Australia Nagpur cricket match tickets?

IND vs AUS Nagpur tickets: India vs Australia 2nd T20I ticket sales for general public was scheduled to begin from today.

Slated to be played on September 23 in Nagpur, ticket sales for general public for the second India vs Australia T20I was scheduled to commence from today at online platform Paytm Insider.

September 18 also brings an end to all opportunities Life Members of the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium had to secure tickets on a priority basis.

IND vs AUS Nagpur tickets

Interested fans must note that they can book tickets for this match on both the website and mobile application of Paytm Insider. In the morning, the traffic on the website was such that it had crashed leading to confusion among people who were looking to book tickets.

It is noteworthy that all issues with respect to the website have been resolved now and that people can book tickets without facing any errors. All you have to do is click here to reach Paytm Insider’s web page and select price categories and number of tickets to be booked according to the requirements.

VCA Stadium, Jamtha, which has a total of five levels, has as many as 10 price categories from which people can pick and choose. That being said, Paytm Insider had tickets available in seven different price categories this morning. It is worth mentioning that most of the tickets have been sold out and that there is no official information right now around another round of ticket booking for this match.

How to redeem physical India vs Australia Nagpur cricket match tickets?

Unlike tickets for the third India-Australia T20I in Hyderabad, there’s no option of Nagpur fans getting booked tickets delivered to their residential address. Therefore, all the ticket holders for Nagpur T20Is will have to visit VCA Civil Lines to collect physical tickets.

Readers must note that entry inside the stadium won’t be allowed without obtaining physical tickets. The counters for collecting physical tickets at the above mentioned venue will be in operation between September 19-23 (10:00 AM to 05:00 PM).