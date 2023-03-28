Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Batting or Bowling: Ahmedabad Pitch Report Batting or Bowling for IPL Matches

Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting a total of seven home matches of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023. The venue of the final is not announced, but like last year, this stadium looks like the favourite to host the final this time around as well.

Gujarat Titans played the final last year here, but it will be their first time playing their home-leg matches in Ahmedabad. This is the biggest cricket stadium in the world in terms of crowd capacity, and we can expect a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium.

Gujarat Titans will be playing the first match of the IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at this stadium only on March 31st. With players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, etc involved, the match is expected to be a full house on the opening day of the tournament.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Batting or Bowling

The track at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a brilliant track for the batters. This is a flat track with an even amount of bounce. In the initial overs of the matches, the pacers can get some movement off the wicket, but overall, the batters will have a fairly good time out there in the middle.

A total of seven T20Is have been played here so far at this venue. Out of seven, four matches have been won by the teams batting first and three have been won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score in those seven matches has been 183 runs. Recently, India and New Zealand played a T20I here, where Indian batter Shubman Gill scored a century.

The boundaries are not that huge on this ground, whereas the outfield is pretty fast as well. Looking at all the conditions, we can expect some high-scoring encounters to be played in Ahmedabad during IPL 2023.