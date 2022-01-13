“Nasser Hussain’s team lost it in 11 days”: Shane Warne exclaims Joe Root-led England Team is not the worst to have toured Australia

Shane Warne exclaims Joe Root-led England Team isn’t the worst side to have toured Australia despite losing the Ashes series within 12 days.
The England Men’s Cricket team have now lost their third successive Ashes series on Australian soil with a shambolic loss by an innings and 14 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test.
Having already lost the urn, they did show some grit and resistance during the 4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to manage a Draw, and thereby save themselves from the humiliation of yet another series whitewash Down Under.
Such was England’s show in the ongoing series that it took them mere 12 days for the Aussies to retain the coveted Ashes urn. In fact, the English team spent more time in isolation with regards to the COVID-19 protocols, than it took them to lose the urn and the series.
It is worth mentioning that England had lost the 2013-14 Ashes series 5-0 (5) and then the 2017-18 series 4-0 (5)- their two previous tours Down Under.
Shane Warne exclaims current England side isn’t the worst to tour
During an interaction with talkSPORT, Australia’s legendary spinner Shane Warne decided to cut some slack to the current England Test side and blamed it mostly on the selectors for their dismal performance Down Under.
Upon asked whether the current England side, led by Joe-Root is the worst to have ever toured Australia, Warne was quick to point out that it was Nasser Hussain’s England side which was the worst, as they had lost the Ashes in mere 11 days, which is one day short of what Root and his men took.
“They’ve lost the Ashes in 12 days, so it’s not a record. I think Nasser’s Hussain’s team lost it in 11. I don’t think it’s the worst team either to have toured Australia, but I think it is one of the worst teams with respect to the decisions that they’ve made in pure Cricket terms with selections (of some players),” Warne exclaimed.
Nasser Hussain-led England Team had lost the Ashes series 1-4 back during the 2002/03 Ashes series. It took them mere 11 days to lose the urn with three innings defeats and the 4th Test defeat by 5 wickets.
They however, did win the final Test at the SCG by 225 runs.
Shane Warne was the 4th highest wicket-taker in that series with 14 wickets in 6 innings, at an average of 24.78.