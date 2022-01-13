“Nasser Hussain’s team lost it in 11 days”: Shane Warne exclaims Joe Root-led England Team is not the worst to have toured Australia

Shane Warne exclaims Joe Root-led England Team isn’t the worst side to have toured Australia despite losing the Ashes series within 12 days.

The England Men’s Cricket team have now lost their third successive Ashes series on Australian soil with a shambolic loss by an innings and 14 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test.

Having already lost the urn, they did show some grit and resistance during the 4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to manage a Draw, and thereby save themselves from the humiliation of yet another series whitewash Down Under.

Such was England’s show in the ongoing series that it took them mere 12 days for the Aussies to retain the coveted Ashes urn. In fact, the English team spent more time in isolation with regards to the COVID-19 protocols, than it took them to lose the urn and the series.