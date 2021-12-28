“This is a cremation”: Piers Morgan censures England for innings defeat in Boxing Day Ashes 2021-22 Test

Piers Morgan censures England: The renowned English broadcaster didn’t mince his words to express England’s third loss in a row.

During the third day of the ongoing third Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Melbourne, Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs to not just win the match but also gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series.

While Australia’s 82-run first-innings lead was considered as a slight advantage for England yesterday, less did anyone know that it would be enough for the hosts to register an innings victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having already lost four wickets in their second innings on Day 2, England were expected to put up a strong fight today but all they could resist was 93 deliveries before being bowled out for 68. In what is their 13th-lowest score in a Test innings, it is their eighth-lowest against Australia and third-lowest at this venue.

It for the umpteenth time this year that England captain Joe Root (28) top-scored for them in an innings but his 59-ball stay hardly had any impact with respect to saving his team from a massive defeat.

Debutant Australia fast bowler Scott Boland won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for picking a maiden five-wicket haul today. Boland, who had picked a couple of wickets on Day 2, dismissed Jonny Bairstow (5), Root, Mark Wood (0) and Ollie Robinson (0) to pick magnificent bowling figures of 4-1-7-6.

This is a cremation. #Ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 28, 2021

Twitter reactions on England’s loss in 3rd Ashes 2021-22 Test:

England nowhere near good enough .. they will know that .. but seeing a 32 yr old on debut on his home turf with the Crowd going berserk is what makes Sport so special .. Well done Australia .. Far too good for England .. #Ashes @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

Australia retains the urn inside 12 days. England spent longer quarantining on the Gold Coast. #Ashes — Sam Landsberger (@SamLandsberger) December 28, 2021

Scott Boland 🥰 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 28, 2021

The player of the match award is a belt buckle from the Australian indigenous tour of England in 1868. Feels pretty much spot on that it be given to only the second man, of 463 to play Tests for Aus, who is of Aboriginal origin. Spine-tingling stuff. #ashes — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 28, 2021

