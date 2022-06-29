Nathan Lyon test wickets: List of Nathan Lyon best test spells

Nathan Lyon test wickets: The SportsRush brings you the best test spells of Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Sri Lanka and Australia are up against each other in the first test of the 2-match test series at Galle, and the Aussies started the match on an excellent note. The hosts opted to bat first after winning an all-important toss, but the Aussie bowlers bowled them out for just 212 runs.

Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack of the Aussies, and he scalped a five-wicket hall. Lyon was at the money from ball one, and he got his rewards as well. He scalped 5 wickets by conceding 90 runs, and he got the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Norshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Apart from Lyon, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson got three wickets, whereas Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins got a wicket each.

Nathan Lyon test wickets

Nathan Lyon is the most successful off-spinner in Australia’s cricket history. He has scalped 432 test wickets at 32.00, with the help of 20 five-wicket halls.

Lyon’s best test spell came against India in 2017 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia lost that game, but Lyon bowled an excellent spell in the first innings where he claimed 8 wickets by conceding just 50 runs. He got the important wickets of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Five wickets for Nathan Lyon 👏 In moving to 432 career Test wickets, the 🐐 has passed Sir Richard Hadlee for 12th most of all time #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/B6dIqNU6Ei — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 29, 2022

The 2nd best spell of Lyon also came against India in India in 2013, where he had figures of 7/94 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India won that match, but Lyon bowled a terrific spell where he got the big fishes like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli in the process.

Lyon’s third-best spell was against Bangladesh, and it also came in the subcontinent conditions. He scalped 7 wickets by conceding 97 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. His 4th and 5th best spells came against India and England, respectively.