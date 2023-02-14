National Stadium Karachi T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Karachi T20s

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd league match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams would want to start their campaign on a brilliant note by winning this game.

All the eyes will be on Babar Azam, who has switched sides from Karachi to Peshawar. Azam will be leading the Peshawar Zalmi side this season, and he will have a lot of burden on his shoulders as he has been under a lot of criticism in recent times.

There are some star names in both teams, and this can be an interesting match to watch out for. This is the first match of the season in Karachi, and this track has produced some great encounters in the past.

National Stadium Karachi T20 average score

The National Stadium in Karachi has always been a great track to bat on, and the batters have enjoyed batting on this excellent surface. Karachi’s records also prove that the batters have dominated here on this ground.

A total of 49 domestic T20s have been played here, where the chasing teams have won 32 matches. The average 1st innings score in these matches has been 172 runs, whereas the average 1st innings T20I score here is 188 runs. This data certainly points in the direction that it is a batting-friendly track.

Highest successful run chase in Karachi T20s

The highest successful run-chase in Karachi has been achieved by Pakistan in a T20I match against West Indies in 2021. West Indies scored 207/3, where Nicholas Pooran smashed a brilliant half-century with the bat. Pakistan chased the target in 18.5 overs with 7 wickets to spare courtesy of half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In PSL, Multan Sultans have the record of the highest run-chase in Karachi, where they chased a target of 2017 runs against Lahore Qalandras in 2022. Lahore scored 206-5 in the first innings, and the Sultans chased it down with 5 wickets to spare.