KAR vs PES pitch report PSL 2023: Karachi Stadium pitch report today T20 match

The Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi during the second match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam, after playing 66 of his 68 PSL matches across six seasons for the Karachi franchise, will turn up to defeat the very franchise as a rival team skipper.

Allrounder Imad Wasim, who lead the Kings to their maiden PSL title in the year 2020, is back as the skipper in a bid to turn back the clock especially after the side finished at the bottom of the table last season with mere one win out of ten matches.

He will also have the England batter James Vince by his side, who had, just a couple of days ago skipped the Gulf Giants to glory in the inaugural edition of the International League T20.

As for Peshawar, eyes will yet again remain on their new skipper for the season, who had faced a lot of flak last season and also during the T20 World Cup 2022 for his low strike rate as per the format standards.

The battle between him and pacer Mohammad Amir will be the one to look out for today.

KAR vs PES pitch report

Apart from the little help which the pacers might get with the hard, new ball, the batters are likely to have a wonderful muscle show at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

The average first innings score during the last five innings at this venue has been 190 runs. Also, during the 19 T20 encounters which took place here the last year, the average score put on by the total of eight teams was 180.6, which is more that an enough indication as to how the pitch is likely to act for the batters.

Expect the captain winning the Toss to field first and back the side to chase the total down.