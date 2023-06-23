“Need This In 2023 WC Too”: Fans Want Ravindra Jadeja To Emulate 2013 Champions Trophy Success In 2023 World Cup

Fans of the Indian cricket team, whose longing for a title-winning ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament campaign has turned 10 today, want all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to emulate ICC Champions Trophy 2013 success in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In what is more of a demand than an urge, fans appear to have had enough with respect to the national team’s title drought.

Multiple fans uploaded similar posts under Jadeja’s latest tweet which comprises his photo from the final match of the Champions Trophy played in and against England a decade ago. India, who had registered a narrow 5-run victory in a rain-affected final at Edgbaston to win their third ICC trophy within six years, haven’t won any such title since then.

For those who don’t know, Jadeja was the star of the evening for contributing significantly across divisions. Coming in to bat at No. 7 with India struggling at 66/5 in 13 overs in a rain-affected 20-over contest, Jadeja had scored 33* (25) with the help of a couple of fours and sixes each to steer the team innings total to a respectable 129/7.

Brought into the attack as a first-change bowler in the fifth over, Jadeja picked figures of 4-0-24-2 dismissing England opening batter Ian Bell and wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler in the process.

Fans Want Ravindra Jadeja To Emulate 2013 Champions Trophy Success In 2023 World Cup

Jadeja’s photo sees him holding both a Player of the Match award and a Golden Ball for finishing the competition as the highest wicket-taker. In the five matches that he played, the left-arm spinner dismissed 12 batters at an average of 12.83, an economy rate of 3.75 and a strike rate of 20.50.

Remembering his contribution in a glorious course of action, it is not surprising that fans expect a similar all-round performance from Jadeja even after all these years.

“Need this in 2023 wc too,” read one of the many similar tweets under Jadeja’s latest social media post.

While the fixtures are yet to be released officially, this year’s ODI World Cup is to be played in India tentatively between October-November.