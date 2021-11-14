New Zealand vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 final?

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of NZ vs AUS match.

The Trans-Tasman rivalry will resume in the final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as New Zealand and Australia will lock horns for the first time in the tournament in Dubai.

While both New Zealand and Australia are coming on the back of magnificent chases against England and Pakistan in the semi-finals respectively, it is difficult to pick a favourite for the final match despite New Zealand losing the services of wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway.

Other than his forced change by New Zealand, one expects both the teams to take the field with their respective winning combinations at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Talking about the venue, New Zealand have won three and lost five out of their eight T20Is here over the years. Australia, on the other hand, have won five and lost six out of their 11 T20Is at this venue.

New Zealand vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

As has been the case throughout the tournament, Star Network will be broadcast the final match of 2021 T20 World Cup 2021 through its extensive coverage in India.

As far as fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to follow their team’s second ICC (International Cricket Council) event final on Spark Sport. Online users in New Zealand will have to login to Spark Sport app to watch this all-important match.

Talking about Australian fans, tried and tested Fox Cricket (broadcasting) and Kayo Sports (streaming) will be streaming the final match of this World Cup. Due to the time difference, readers must note that the match will commence on November 15 in both New Zealand and Australia.

T20 World Cup from is going to be huge tonight

Australia v NZ

Exclusive on @foxcricket

Jump on @kayosports or @foxtel — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) November 13, 2021

Date – 14/11/2021 (Sunday) and 15/11/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (India), 12:30 AM (Australia – next day) and 03:00 AM (New Zealand – next day).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), Spark Sport (New Zealand) and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Spark Sport app (New Zealand) and Kayo Sports (Australia).