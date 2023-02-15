New Zealand vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG Mount Maunganui Test?

It will be for the second time in a row when a New Zealand-England Test series won’t be part of the ICC World Test Championship. As was the case in 2019, New Zealand will be hosting England for a couple of Tests beginning in Mount Maunganui from tomorrow onward.

For some strange reason, publicity for what has the potential to be an enthralling Test series between two highly-competitive teams has been pretty easy-going. Although Cyclone Gabrielle tried its best to add suspense to the build-up, photos of New Zealand captain Tim Southee chilling in the English camp and both Southee and England captain Ben Stokes walking barefoot on a beach have highlighted cordial friendliness between competitors.

Having said that, if Bazball gets going in former New Zealand captain and current England head coach Brendon McCullum’s country, it won’t take a lot of time for things to get spiced up between the two teams. In such a situation, expect this series to become yet another Test series featuring the English cricket team to allure eyeballs across the globe in spite of timing challenges.

Considering how these two teams have been locking horns in Test cricket for over nine decades now, it is going to be their 40th Test series against each other. England, who have dominated the Kiwis at will over the years, have won as many as 24 series as compared to the opposition’s six victories. Set to be the 21st Test series between these two opponents in New Zealand, the visitors have won 10 times in comparison to the hosts’ three wins.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

England’s tour of New Zealand 2023 will go down as another international series comprising a couple of high-profile teams to not have a television viewing platform for the Indian audiences. Hence, both the Tests won’t be televised in India.

Hence, the only option left for Indian fans is to live stream the series on streaming giant Prime Video with a paid subscription. Although the concerned platform is yet to upload any post across their social media handles with respect to the same, one expects them to update their fans by tonight.

English fans back home will be able to watch this series on BT Sport for Cricket. Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, will be able to follow these matches on Spark Sport. talkSPORT Cricket and Today FM will be providing radio commentary during this series in the UK and New Zealand respectively.

BazBall ™ arrives on BT Sport this week 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GcL0rG37Cc — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 14, 2023

Date – 16/02/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 01:00 AM (UK), 06:30 AM (India) and 02:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – BT Sport (UK) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Prime Video (India).