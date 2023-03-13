IND vs AUS 4th Test Man of the Match: Who was IND vs AUS Man of the Match today at Narendra Modi Stadium?

Contrary to numerous expectations, the fifth day of the fourth Test match of Australia’s tour of India 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium has resulted in an uneventful draw. At least one batting collapse was needed for this match to witness a result but Australia maintaining their guard whilst losing only a couple of wickets across 72.1 overs bowled in the day prevented them from facing any sort of trouble.

While the pitch wasn’t of utmost assistance for bowlers throughout the five days, Indian bowlers didn’t help their cause by not bowling to the best of their abilities. The whole narrative could’ve been different had the Australian batters been challenged a bit more on Monday.

With the possibility of an outright result been entirely brushed aside, players didn’t find any sense to continue playing just for the sake of it and rightly so. As a result, India captain Rohit Sharma introduced specialist batters Shubman Gill (0/1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0/1) into the attack for an over each before everyone decided to shake hands some 45 minutes after the commencement of the third session today.

Australia batter Travis Head (90) missed out on a maiden Test century in India but would be satisfied to lead the action on the final day of the series. An important part of a 139-run second-wicket partnership, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (63*) also scored his first Test half-century in this country.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Man of the Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been adjudged as the Player of the Match for returning to form in this format on the back of his 27th Test century yesterday. Playing his 108th Test, Kohli has won a match award for the 10th time in Test cricket.

Although he missed out on what could’ve been an eighth Test double century, the importance of Kohli’s innings can be evaluated from the fact that he didn’t let sickness show during the course of a mammoth knock.

“To be honest, the expectations I have from myself as a player is more to important to me. I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields,” Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.