“Nothing Comes Close To Ashes”: When Aakash Chopra Was Brutally Trolled For Asking If Ashes Is Overrated

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra was once brutally trolled on social media for asking if Ashes is the most overrated series of modern times. He did this on the day when the series began in 2019 in Birmingham. Contrary to expectations, not an English or Australian but a fan of Indian origin had provided a stern response underneath Chopra’s poll on social media platform Twitter.

Ashes is one of the most prestigious series in the world of cricket and there is a lot of history attached to it. Played between England and Australia alternatively, an Ashes series is keenly awaited by their fans for reasons which don’t require a lot of explanation.

For those unversed, the 73rd Ashes series is starting today with the first match being played in Birmingham. There is no compulsion that the first match has to be played in Edgbaston. It is a coincidence that this stadium is hosting series openers on continuous occasions. Interestingly, all the five venues this year are exactly the same as Ashes 2019.

When Aakash Chopra Was Brutally Trolled For Asking If Ashes Is Overrated

Chopra uploaded a couple of tweets regarding Ashes in 2019. In the first one, he said the viewing package is brilliant but the cricketing quality is not great. Chopra highlighted that he has not seen the expected level of cricket since Ashes 2005

In his next tweet, he created a poll seeking opinion of his fans. The cricketing fans were certainly pissed off and they hit back at Chopra. Almost every other fan was against Chopra’s take on the same. One of the users talked about the full stadiums in Tests that we hardly witness in India.

“Shut the bloody hell up… If there is anything overrated it is you. Nothing comes close to ashes, when was the last time you saw a full crowd for a test match in India,” a fan replied.

Is The Ashes Really Overrated?

We have witnessed over the years that Ashes series in Australia have been quite one-sided. To everyone’s surprise, England last won a Test in Australia in the 2002-03 season. The Kangaroos have had an outright domination in their home conditions.

On the contrary, the action in English conditions has been exciting to a whole different level. Ashes 2019 was one of the most closely fought series and it was drawn 2-2. The match-ups have always been intriguing in one-sided contests, too, and has gained the eyes of spectators from all over the world. Hence, calling Ashes as an overrated series will certainly be an exaggeration.