Obed McCoy cricketer stats: Is Trent Boult playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Obed McCoy cricketer stats: Rajasthan Royals have handed a debut to the West Indian left-arm pacer Obed McCoy against KKR.

Rajasthan Royals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their league game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR made one change, where Shivam Mavi came in for Aman Khan.

Rajasthan Royals made three changes to their playing 11 in the game, where Karun Nair, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy replaced Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen and Jimmy Neesham.

“Everyone is looking to contribute, but failures are accepted. We’re looking forward with a positive mindset. Three changes – Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult come in; Rassie, Kuldeep and Neesham are out,” Samson said at the toss.

The arrival of Trent Boult has certainly bolstered the attack of the Rajasthan Royals. The Royals certainly missed Trent Boult in the last game against Gujarat Titans. Boult has been brilliant for the Royals and has scalped 7 wickets in 4 games in IPL 2022 at an average of 16.57. Karun Nair is also playing for Rajasthan Royals after a long time.

West Indian pacer Obed McCoy is a player to look out for in this game. He is doing his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals.

Three changes tonight! In: Karun, Obed, Boult

Out: Rassie, Neesham, Sen XI: Samson (C & WK), Jos, Padikkal, Hettie, Riyan, Karun, Obed, Boult, Ashwin, Yuzi, Prasidh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2022

Obed McCoy cricketer stats

Rajasthan Royals bought Obed McCoy for a price of INR 75 lacs. The left-arm pacer from West Indies is famous for his death bowling, and he has a plethora of lethal slower ball variations at the death.

McCoy has scalped 45 T20 wickets in 35 matches at an economy of 8.18. He has been a part of St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL franchise of Obed McCoy in the competition. McCoy made his T20I debut for West Indies against England in 2019.