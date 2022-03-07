“Oh excellent bowling, this is really good”: Shaheen Afridi denies Marnus Labuschagne his maiden overseas century in Pakistan vs Australia first test

Marnus Labuschagne missed his first overseas century by just ten runs after Shaheen Afridi took his wicket in Rawalpindi.

Marnus Labuschagne is the number one test batter in the ICC rankings, but he is still searching for his first overseas hundred. In the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, he missed a golden opportunity. He missed his first overseas hundred by just ten runs.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added 108 runs for the third wicket and allowed Australia to crawl back into the game. Labuschagne has been a consistent performer at home, but his overseas credentials were in doubt. Marnus Labuschagne also made a special pitch in order to prepare for the subcontinent conditions.

Despite missing the century, Labuschagne was stable throughout the innings. He scored 90 courtesy of 12 boundaries and stretched a brilliant partnership with Steve Smith. Marnus has scored 2220 test runs at a brilliant average of 56.92, with six centuries and twelve half-centuries.

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Marnus Labuschagne in Rawalpindi

Shaheen Afridi, who recently won the PSL with Lahore Qalandars took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. He changed his angle and came round the wicket to Marnus. Marnus tried to drive, but it took a thick edge, and Abdullah Shafique took a brilliant catch in the first slip.

Shaheen Afridi has been a little unlucky in the test, but he took advantage of the new ball. He has been the leader of Pakistan’s attack for some time now, and he again proved his class. After losing Marnus Labuschagne, Australia also lost the wicket of Travis Head in quick succession.

The ball has started to spin and the duo of Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali is troubling the batters. Pakistan scored 476 runs in the first innings courtesy of hundreds from Imam ul Haq and Azhar Ali. Australian batters have also batted well in the first innings. Apart from Marnus, Khawaja missed his century by three runs, whereas David Warner also scored a half-century.