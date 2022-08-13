Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets pitch report today match The Hundred

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets.

Manchester Originals will take on Trent Rockets in the league match of the Hundred at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Originals have lost both of their games, whereas the Trent Rockets have won both of theirs so far.

Trent Rockets have been brilliant in the tournament so far, and they are looking to make a winning hattrick. Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have led the batting of the side, whereas they have some brilliant all-rounders in Samit Patel, Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory.

Manchester Originals are in search of their first, and they have some match winners in their side. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, Phil Salt and Laurie Evans, they have some brilliant players in their ranks.

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report

The Old Trafford in Manchester has been a good track for cricket overall. It has favoured the batters mostly, but the bowlers can also generate some amount of assistance from the pitch here in Manchester.

The batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket, and there are no particular demons for them. This ground’s outfield is very fast, and the batters will get rewards for placing the shots in the gap. Even the boundaries of this small are not that big.

Lovely to kick off my Trent Rockets stint with a proper win in @thehundred yesterday! 🚀 …filling in for the maestro @rashidkhan_19 while hes away on national duty 🇿🇦🤝🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/B5mpQrhdwA — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 10, 2022

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can extract some movement from the pitch. This pitch has a history of getting dry, and the spinners will come into play as the match goes on. Both sides have some decent spinners in the ranks.

A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where 6 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score here has been 164 runs. Manchester Originals earlier faced Northern Superchargers this season, where the track was a brilliant one for batting and both sides scored over 160 runs.