Ollie Robinson injury: English pacer limps off the field after a hamstring injury during the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

The Ashes 2021-22 is up and running at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia’s grip over the game has been growing and growing. The whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of Marcus Harris, where Harris managed to score just three runs. After losing Harris, Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Marnus got out at 74 runs on the ball of Jack Leach. Australia lost Steve Smith cheaply, who managed to score just 12 runs.

David Warner scored his 31st test half-century. Although, David Warner had his bag full of luck. He was bowled by Stokes when he was at 17 runs, but it was a no-ball. He was again dropped by Rory Burns in slips on Robinson’s delivery when he was at 48 runs. Even Haseeb Hameed had a chance at the short-leg to get Warner out. In the end, Warner has caught out at 94 runs on Ollie Robinson’s bowling.

Before the Ashes, Ollie Robinson was the most talked-about pacer of the English team. He took 28 wickets in just five games of the English summer. The track at the Gabba suits Robinson’s bowling, and he took full advantage of it. First, he dismissed Marcus Harris, and then he took the wickets of David Warner and Chris Green on continuous balls. The spell of Robinson ignited England’s hopes of making a comeback.

Ollie Robinson took two wickets in a row to bring out debutant Alex Carey to face the hat-trick ball! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dt4JOtTNY4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

However, Robinson injured himself during the 73rd over. After the over, Robinson was seen limping, and then he left the field in pain. It is said to be a hamstring injury.

And now Ollie Robinson is off the ground after reaching for his hamstring in the last over 😞 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2wisxYo1mN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 9, 2021

There is still no news on the extent of the injury, but losing Robinson will be a huge blow for the English hopes.