Ollie Robinson off spin bowling: Pacer Robinson bowls spin as England continue with strange tactics in Adelaide Test

Ollie Robinson off spin: The English fast bowler turned to spin bowling in bizarre tactics in the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

During the fourth day of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 second Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, England fast bowler Ollie Robinson resorted to strange tactics as he turned to bowling off-spin without much success.

Robinson, who bowled four overs of fast bowling to dismiss Australia captain Steven Smith (6), then bowled three overs of off-spin to surprise one and all. A seven-over spell was eventually brought to a halt after vice-captain Ben Stokes was introduced into the attack.

Readers must note that Robinson isn’t the first bowler to bowl both fast and slow bowling in the same spell at the highest level. Having said that, him adopting to such tactics when England very much had a chance of dismissing the Australian batters and chasing a target was unfathomable.

England, who have made some peculiar calls throughout this series ranging from selection decisions, bowling changes and field placements, making Robinson bowl three overs of off-spin further highlighted them being clueless on this tour.

Australia, who lost a couple of early wickets in the first session today, recovered well to score a total of 89/3 in 27 overs before the dinner break. Currently leading by 371 runs, Australia have a golden opportunity of batting England out of this match and then attacking them with four sessions or so remaining in the match.

Ollie Robinson off spin video

Twitter reactions on Ollie Robinson:

I don’t have strong opinions on the WTC over rate penalty issue … but Ollie Robinson bowling off spin does rather make a mockery of a series that’s been marketed as the ultimate in Test cricket. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) December 19, 2021

Ollie Robinson is bowling offspin. Four years of planning…#AUSvENG #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 19, 2021

Can SOMEONE please smack Robinson?!?!! FFS!

Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 19, 2021



