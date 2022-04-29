“One game I wouldn’t be wishing well for Mayank”: KL Rahul gives funny reply on playing vs Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal in 2022 IPL

KL Rahul given funny reply: The star Indian batter is playing a match against Punjab Kings after as many as six years.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul couldn’t leave a mark in his first-ever match against Punjab Kings in six years. Apart from the time interval, a primary reason why Rahul vs Punjab was being looked forwarded to was because the former had begun his captaincy career at PBKS during IPL 2020.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, Rahul became the first batter to get out after edging a Kagiso Rabada delivery to wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma.

Rabada, who had an upper hand against Rahul in their previous four IPL encounters, was successful in dismissing Rahul for the second time in the biggest T20 tournament across the world.

KL Rahul gives funny reply on playing vs Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal in 2022 IPL

Other than playing against Kings, Rahul’s close friend and former opening partner Mayank Agarwal is his counterpart at the Maharashtra Cricket Association tonight. Readers must note that the two go back a long way having played age-group cricket for Karnataka during their formative years.

Being asked about the prospect of facing Agarwal, Rahul sounded unperturbed and unaffected about locking horns with a close aid. While a practical response witnessed Rahul focusing on a couple of a points, a funnier side of him saw him “not wishing well” for Agarwal.

“Quite balanced, we are going to look at this as another game, another opportunity for us to get two points. We all enjoy playing this tournament and every game is important. Regardless of which opposition we are playing, we try to enjoy our cricket, try and execute our plans. This is one game I wouldn’t be wishing well for Mayank [Agarwal, smiles],” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.