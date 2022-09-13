Online T20 cricket match tickets booking cost: VCA Stadium Jamtha Nagpur ticket price IND vs AUS T20

Online T20 cricket match tickets booking cost: The SportsRush brings you the ticket prices for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match.

Australia and India go head to head against each other in a 3-match T20I series starting 20 September 2022. Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad will host the games. This is an important series for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Both teams have named their squads for the T20 World Cup, and all the main players will be under the radar. Tim David is set to make his Australia debut in this series, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the Indian squad. The return of Mohammed Shami will also be looked at with great interest.

Nagpur’s Vidarbha International Stadium will host the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I between India and Australia on 23rd September. The ticket booking for the game will start from 18 September 2022. The ticket prices are out of the match and it ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,000 (According to official VCA website). So, there are quite a few variations in the ticket prices.

I wish the team had allowed itself to see a little more of Mohd Shami after the IPL to allow him to challenge for a place in the XI. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2022

The School students and differently abled can get the lowest ticket of Rs 100 on the ground floor of the East Stand, whereas the price of the Corporate box is Rs 1,00,000. The ground-floor tickets are for Rs 650 in East and West Stands, whereas the 1st-floor tickets are for Rs 500. North and South block tickets are on the expensive side.

Comparing to the prices in Mohali, which will host the 1st T20I match. Tickets in Mohali starts from Rs 300 (with student discount) and it goes till Rs 10,000 only. So, the prices of the normal stands are almost the same, but the corporate box in Nagpur is very expensive.

East Stand (School Students and differently abled) (Ground Floor): Rs 100

East Stand (1st Floor): Rs 500

West Stand (1st Floor): Rs 500

East Stand (Ground Floor): Rs 650

West Stand (Ground Floor): Rs 650

North Stand (4th Floor): Rs 1800

South (4th Floor): Rs 2000

North Stand (3rd Floor): Rs 2000

South (Members AC Box) (3rd Floor): Rs 3500

South L/M/N (Ground Floor): Rs 4000

North Stand (Ground Floor): Rs 5000

South K (Ground Floor): Rs 5000

South G&H (Ground Floor): Rs 6000

Corporate Box South: Rs 100000