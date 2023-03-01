Umesh Yadav Test sixes: Are Umesh Yadav sixes in Test more than Virat Kohli?

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav has surpassed former all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri in the list of most sixes hit by an Indian cricketer.

Yadav’s obsession with hitting sixes in Test cricket is a bit similar to that of New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee who left behind the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kevin Pietersen and Misbah-ul-Haq in the recently concluded second Test match against England in Wellington.

Playing his first match of the series, Yadav came out to bat at No. 10 in the 29th over with his team in absolute tatters. Known to play his natural game irrespective of the conditions or situation, playing four dot balls were enough for Yadav to get his eye in.

As a result, it was on the last delivery of the 30th over when the 35-year old player slogged Australia spinner Nathan Lyon for a six over deep mid-wicket. On the next ball he faced off Todd Murphy, Yadav hit a replica of his first shot to steer India past the 100-run mark.

On a pitch where India were bundled out for 109 in 33.2 overs, it wasn’t surprising to see former captain Virat Kohli (22) and captain Rohit Sharma (12) jumping for joy as Yadav hit a couple of sixes.

Umesh Yadav Test sixes

Yadav, who has scored 454 runs across 64 Test innings at an average and strike rate of 12.27 and 52.91 respectively, has hit a total of 24 sixes in the format.

Having started the match with the same number of sixes as Singh (22) and Shastri (22), Yadav has now equaled the likes of Paul Collingwood (24), Tillakaratne Dilshan (24), Desmond Haynes (24), Nasser Hussain (24), Kohli (24), Mahmudullah (24), Rod Marsh (24) and Graeme Smith (24).

Most sixes in Test by Indian: Most sixes in Test for India

It is worth mentioning that Yadav is at the 15th position alongside Kohli in the list of Indian cricketers with most sixes in Test cricket. Having replaced pacer Mohammed Shami (25) in the Playing XI today, Yadav needs another six to leave behind Kohli and equal with a fellow fast bowler.