Womens IPL team owners name: Owners in WPL auction 2023 full list

The WPL 2023 is up and running, and the world is witnessing history being made as this is the biggest franchise event in Women’s cricket so far. Women’s Big Bash League used to be the biggest women’s T20 domestic competition, and then England started The Hundred competition for Women. However, the Women’s IPL was the most awaited tournament.

The tournament will start from 4th March, and it is a 5-team tournament. BCCI recently organized the bidding event, it was a huge success in monetary terms. The biggest names in Women’s cricket will make their presence known in the tournament, and it is set to be a grand event. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is already going on, but even the players have said that they will keep their eyes on the auction.

Smriti Mandhana was the first player in the auction, and she was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fanbase of RCB is huge and his signing will certainly create a buzz amongst the fans. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians. Both the ace batters of the Indian side got sold to two of the most popular IPL teams.

Womens IPL team owners name

Out of 5 teams, 3 teams are owned by the IPL owners only. Delhi Capitals (INR 810 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 901 crores) and Mumbai Indians (919.99) crores have bought the franchises in Women’s Premier League.

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd failed to buy a franchise in IPL 2022, but they scored the Ahmedabad franchise in WPL with the highest bid of INR 1289 crores. Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd got the Lucknow franchise for INR 757 crores.

Gujarat Giants: Gautam Adani (Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd)

UP Warriors (Lucknow): Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd

Delhi Capitals: Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Gandhi [GMR Group and JSW Group]

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anand Kripalu [United Spirits]

Mumbai Indians: Mukesh Ambani [Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd]