“Our goal is to win every single Test match this summer”: Marnus Labuschagne warns England about whitewash in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that Australia are not just aiming to win the Ashes but to win every test game.

Australia are already 2-0 ahead in the Ashes 2021-22, and the urn is almost in their hands. They have won easily in Brisbane & Adelaide, and they can seal the series in Melbourne. The Aussie batters have been on fire, whereas the bowlers have been tremendous as well.

Marnus Labuschagne won the Man of the Match award in Adelaide. He has scored 228 runs in the series at 76.00, and he is the highest run-scorer as well. Marnus insists that the team is not targeting just to win the trophy, but they want to win every single game. Ashes 2021-22 marks the start of Australia’s journey in the World Test Championship, and every match has 12 points. Australia wants to get all 60 points from the series.

“With the Test championship now we’re here to win the Ashes, but we’re here to win every single Test,” Labuschagne said.

“Regardless of if we win the next one, our goal is to win every single Test match this summer.”

“For us, that is what the Test championship has brought in.”

“Not just about winning this series, you’re playing for something bigger than that as well.”

Marnus Labuschagne is the Player of the Match #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RzHzTarZ80 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Ashes 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne targets World Test Championship mace

Australia narrowly missed the final of the last World Test Championship. They lost some points due to over-rate, whereas their last test series couldn’t happen due to the Covid situation. New Zealand defeated India to win the first-ever WTC title in Southampton.

Labuschagne revealed that he was in England during the finals and wants to win the trophy for Australia this time.

“‘I’m very disappointed that we weren’t in that final’,” Labuschagne said.

“I was in England when that (WTC) final was happening (in 2021), it was a great spectacle, it was awesome to watch.”

“(But) certainly last year sitting watching it and not being able to play in that final (hurts).”

“It’s really important for us to take the World Test Championship really seriously, and it’s something we want to win.”

Australia will now face England in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.