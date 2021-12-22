Cricket

“Our goal is to win every single Test match this summer”: Marnus Labuschagne warns England about whitewash in Ashes 2021-22

"Our goal is to win every single Test match this summer": Marnus Labuschagne warns England about whitewash in Ashes 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We were worried that Draymond Jr. was going to yell at the referees!": Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about having Draymond Green's son on the Warriors' bench
Next Article
"Nah, it wasn’t Kevin Durant. It was LeBron James going to Miami that ruined basketball!": Former Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert opens up about his views on Lakers superstar's infamous decision to switch to the Heat back in 2010
Cricket Latest News
"Our goal is to win every single Test match this summer": Marnus Labuschagne warns England about whitewash in Ashes 2021-22
“Our goal is to win every single Test match this summer”: Marnus Labuschagne warns England about whitewash in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that Australia are not just aiming to win the…