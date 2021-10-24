Overthrow in cricket: Shaheen Shah Afridi gifts four runs to Hardik Pandya and India in Dubai T20I

Shaheen Shah Afridi gifts four runs: The Pakistani speedster erred with a throw to give away four easy runs to the opposition.

During the 16th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheeh Shah Afridi gifted four easy runs to the opposition in the business end of the first innings.

It all happened on the last delivery of the penultimate over when India batter Hardik Pandya (11) completely missed an Afridi delivery. In what was a free-hit, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar successfully ran a bye.

With Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan throwing an under-arm throw in a bid to run-out Kumar at the striker’s end, it wasn’t to be as the ball didn’t hit the stumps.

Afridi, who collected the ball, aimed to his the stumps at the non-striker’s end to catch Pandya short of his crease. A full-fledged throw saw Afridi bisecting the long-off and long-on fielder to add four additional runs in India’s total. With the batters running a bye, overthrows were also counted as byes and not a boundary scored by Pandya.

Afridi, who had bowled a ferocious first spell dismissing India opening batters Rohit Sharma (0) and Lokesh Rahul (3) with the new ball, was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-31-3.

Had it not been for India captain Virat Kohli’s 29th T20I half-century, India wouldn’t have scored 151/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Kohli top-scored for his team with a classy 57 (49) comprising of five fours and a six.

#AkshayKumar & Jay Shah’s Celebration Of 4 Runs Of Overthrow, Seeing Frustration Of Pakistani Player Gives Happiness #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/dbKp2t21rb — ᏢᏒᎾfᎬSSᎾᏒ Paul 🎭 (@Vamos_Akshay) October 24, 2021

No Ball + Overthrow 💰💰💰 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 24, 2021

Was celebrating that overthrow till I saw Akshay Kumar and Jay Shah celebrating together. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) October 24, 2021

That overthrow would probably be the reason India crosses 150! Unnecessary psychological pressure! #INDvPAK — Mirza Moiz Baig (@MoizBaig26) October 24, 2021

If it ends up being close, that overthrow by Shaheen giving away a boundary will really come back to haunt us…so so so so unnecessary — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s overthrow was the high point of the first innings – says a lot about the game so far. #INDvPAK — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) October 24, 2021

Thank you Shaheen Afridi. This overthrow will cost you the match. I love you. — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) October 24, 2021

