“Paine’s absence probably makes Australia’s batting stronger”: Steve Harmison believes Tim Paine’s absence will make Australia strong in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Harmison believes Tim Paine’s absence will make Australia’s batting strong in the upcoming Ashes.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. After Tim Paine’s departure, Australia have taken made some leadership changes. Pat Cummins is the new captain of the side, whereas Steve Smith is the new vice-captain. Cricket Australia have also confirmed that Alex Carey will be taking the gloves in the series.

The former English pacer Steve Harmison believes the English team won’t be affected by Tim Paine’s saga.

“Joe Root might have had a little chuckle after what Tim Paine said about him before the scandal emerged,” Harmison said.

“But truthfully, I don’t think the England squad will care too much or think too hard about the whole Tim Paine saga.”

Harmison believes that the absence of Paine will make Australia’s batting stronger, but the keeping can take a hit.

“His absence probably makes Australia’s batting stronger and perhaps their fielding weaker as Paine is a fantastic gloveman. Alex Carey is a ready-made replacement who has been knocking on the door for a while and it won’t alter matters on the pitch too much – although personally I’d have chosen Josh Inglis who looks like a superb prospect.”

🔒 it in! Alex Carey will take the gloves for the first two matches of the Vodafone Men’s #Ashes Series against England. pic.twitter.com/Ui6JDEfD0f — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 2, 2021

Steve Harmison insists that Australia does not require the services of Tim Paine as captain. Harmison believes that Tim Paine was not appointed on merit, but because of the sandpaper gate in Cape Town.

“The truth with Tim Paine in terms of his captaincy is that Australia didn’t need his leadership anymore, regardless of this scandal,” Harmison said.

“He came in after Cape Town and galvanized a group on its knees, making sure they were both performing and behaving to the best of their ability and code of conduct.”

“He did that very well. Now, at the end of 2021, Australia have come out of the other side of that and are back on their feet. They have to move on without him.”