PAK vs AUS commentators 2022: Full list of PTV and Fox Cricket commentators for Pakistan vs Australia Tests

Pakistani top-order has made the most of batting-friendly conditions on the first day of the first Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Captain Babar Azam’s decision of electing to bat first after winning the toss was followed by a 105-run opening partnership between Abdullah Shafique (44) and Imam-ul-Haq.

Had it not been for Shafique losing patience to gift away his wicket to Australia spinner Nathan Lyon right before the lunch break, Pakistan could’ve easily build on the early advantage in Rawalpindi.

Imam, on the other hand, justified the team management’s move to play him ahead of Shan Masood. Playing a Test match after more than a couple of years, the 26-year old batter has registered a maiden Test century.

Not that the Australian bowlers didn’t bowl the right lines and lengths, no assistance whatsoever from the pitch resulted in them looking clueless in terms of picking wickets on Day 1.

The ongoing three-match Test series is being televised by PTV Sports in Pakistan. As far as the Australian fans are concerned, they are being able to watch this series on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (streaming platform). Readers must note that Fox are using the same feed provided by PTV and that they don’t have an exclusive commentary panel for this series.

Meanwhile, PTV have brought on board a seven-member commentary panel including individuals from Pakistan, Australia and England. Former Australia batter Simon Katich, former Australia fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz, former England batter Rob Key and illustrious Australian commentator Mike Haysman are the overseas commentators for this series.

As far as Pakistani commentators are concerned, former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis, former batter Bazid Khan and former spinner Urooj Mumtaz are calling the matches in this series.

Pakistan vs Australia Test series presenters – Zainab Abbas, Sikander Bakht, Neroli Meadows (only for first two Tests).