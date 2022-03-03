Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS Rawalpindi Test?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st PAK vs AUS Test.

In what is just another Pakistan vs Australia Test match after a time interval of just over a couple of years, it is for the first time in as many as 24 years that Australia will be playing international cricket in Pakistan.

The vastness of the historic occasion can be judged from the fact that a whole generation of Australian cricketers haven’t played international cricket in Pakistan. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the whole world will be watching when Pakistan and Australia will enter the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Having traveled to Pakistan after almost two and a half decades, Australia will be playing three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I between March 4 – April 5. PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), who have most recently organized a super successful Pakistan Super League 2022, would be keen to replicate a similar success whilst hosting Australia in order to allure more international teams in the future.

Neither Pakistan nor Australia have announced their final combinations on the eve of the match. Having said that, it is certain that Pakistan will be taking the field with a depleted squad after the individual unavailability of Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hasan Ali (injured) and Haris Rauf (COVID-19 positive).

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be televising Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in India. Unlike Pakistan Super League 2022, Sony have provided an official confirmation regarding both televising and streaming the imminent three-match Test series in India. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX in English commentary.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch the Rawalpindi Tests on their televisions by tuning in to the popular PTV (Pakistan TV). Australian fans, on the other hand, will be able to watch this tour on Fox Cricket. Pakistani and Australian fans will be able to stream this series on Daraz app and Kayo app respectively.

ALSO READ: Will it rain on Day 1 of PAK vs AUS Rawalpindi Test?

Fans in UK and North America will have to tune in to Sky Sports and Willow TV respectively to watch this series. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans will be able to watch it on Flow Sports.

Date – 04/03/2022 (Friday) – 08/03/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (Pakistan), 10:30 AM (India) and 04:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Fox Sports (Australia), PTV (Pakistan), Sky Sports (UK), Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean).

Online platform – Sony LIV (South Asia outside Pakistan), Kayo app (Australia) and Daraz app (Pakistan).