PAK vs AUS T20 2022 tickets: Pakistan vs Australia T20 ticket booking start date

PAK vs AUS T20 2022 tickets: Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will conclude with a one-off T20I at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Currently playing the second Test match on their historic tour of Pakistan, Australia have another Test, three ODIs and a T20I to be played within the next three weeks.

After the second Test in Karachi, proceedings will move to Lahore for the third Test. Teams will then return for the white-ball leg to Rawalpindi, which was also the venue for the first Test match.

Despite seven days of international cricket being played on bland surfaces at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and National Stadium, spectators have accepted the opportunity of watching Australian cricketers play live with both hands.

In addition to reaching both the venues in high numbers, fans have also been actively interacting with the players of both teams. As far as fans’ banner game is concerned, they have brought with them some really amusing banners to the stadiums.

PAK vs AUS T20 2022 tickets

Australia’s first-ever T20I in Pakistan, the one-off match between both the teams will be played on April 5. Considering the number of spectators for the Tests, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the T20I will be played in front of a packed Pindi Cricket Stadium.

As far as the tickets for Pakistan vs Australia T20I are concerned, they are yet to be made available. It is worth mentioning that online ticket booking for only the third Test has started till now.

Hence, there is some time left before fans will be allowed to book PAK vs AUS T20 2022 tickets. We will update our readers with a separate article whenever ticket sale starts for general public.

The last Pakistan vs Australia T20I is fondly remembered as a thrilling contest between both the teams in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.