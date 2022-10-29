PAK vs NED T20 2022 records: Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 head to head record and stats

Having faced each other in a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam just over a couple of months ago, Pakistan and Netherlands are all in readiness for resuming their T20I rivalry after as many as 13 years. The last and only time when these two teams had faced each other in the shortest format was during ICC World Twenty20 2009.

With wounds of an embarrassing loss against Zimbabwe still afresh, a dejected Pakistani squad will have no option than to return to the Perth Stadium in search of a maiden T20I victory in both ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Australia.

Only two Group 2 teams without a win in this World Cup, both Pakistan and Netherlands are struggling at the bottom of the points table on the back of two consecutive losses. While a losing streak will come to an end for one of these teams tomorrow, one of them will become the first team to lose three matches in this round.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 head to head records

Pakistan, who had lifted the trophy in what was only the second edition of T20 World Cup, had defeated Netherlands by 82 runs back in the day at Lord’s. In what remains Pakistan’s eighth-biggest T20I victory (by runs), it still is Netherlands’ fourth-biggest defeat in this format.

Readers must note that no player part of the current squads had taken part in that match. Therefore, there aren’t any head-to-head player records for these two teams.

As far as the innings total are concerned, Pakistan had bundled out Netherlands for 93 whilst defending a 176-run target in 2009.

PAK vs NED T20 2022 records

It is worth a mention that Pakistan and Netherlands haven’t played any T20I against each other this year. A three-match ODI series earlier this year had witnessed Pakistan registering a 3-0 victory. Overall, Pakistan have won all their seven white-ball matches against this opposition.