Pakistan Cricket Coach: Full list of Pakistan cricket team’s support staff for Australia Test series

Pakistan Cricket Coach: The SportsRush brings you the list of the coaching staff of the Pakistan team for the Australian series.

Pakistan have forged their domination over Australia in the first test of the series. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on the flat surface of Rawalpindi, and they have taken full advantage of it. They declared by scoring 476 runs in the first innings.

Imam ul Haq and Azhar Ali scored wonderful centuries and proved their class. Both of them added 208 runs for the third wicket and broke the back of Aussie bowling. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also made some healthy runs with the bat at the end.

Australia tried eight bowlers but could only get four wickets, one of them was run-out. Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Marnus Labushchagne got one wicket each. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled really well, but they were unlucky at times.

Australia finished the day with five at the end of one over. The Aussie batters need to play at their best in order to make their way back in the game.

Pakistan Cricket Coach

Pakistani legend Saqlain Mushtaq is the head coach of the side. Mushtaq has scalped 208 test wickets in his career, whereas he also has 288 ODI wickets under his belt. He is considered one of the best spinners to ever grace the game. Mansoor Rana is the manager of the side, who has over 12000 FC runs under his belt. Shahid Aslam is the assistant head coach.

Waqar Younis: Saqlain Mushtaq is a humble person, very laid back.@MikeHaysman: About time that Pakistan got a humble coach. 💀#PAKvAUS | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/8Yauyidieg — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) March 5, 2022

Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach of the side, whereas Shaun Tait is the bowling coach. Yousuf has scored 9720 ODI runs for Pakistan, whereas he also has 7530 test runs under his belt. Shaun Tait is an Aussie bowler, and he is famous for his lethal pace. He has played T20 cricket all-around the world.

Cliffe Deacon is the physiotherapist of the side, whereas Drikus Saaiman is the strength and conditioning coach. Abdul Majeed is the fielding coach of the side. The position of the power-hitting coach is still not filled by the side.