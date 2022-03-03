Pakistan vs Australia Head to Head Test Records | PAK vs AUS Test Stats | Pindi Cricket Stadium Test

Pakistan vs Australia Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first PAK vs AUS Test.

The first Test match of the ongoing Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from tomorrow. While Rawalpindi will be hosting a Test match after a year, Australia will be playing at this venue (and in this country) after as many as 24 years.

If truth be told, it is difficult to pick a favourite between these two teams for this three-match series. Going by the Test head-to-head record of both the teams, Australia are clearly at an advantage but the same isn’t concrete as none of their players have played international cricket here.

While Pakistan have a better Test head-to-head record at home, the same can’t be considered in totality because of the elongated interval between the last match. Pakistan’s home advantage has also been neutralized to a large extent by the ruling out of first-choice players namely Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hasan Ali (injured) and Haris Rauf (COVID-19 positive).

Pakistan vs Australia Head to Head Test records

Total number of matches played: 66

Matches won by PAK: 15

Matches won by AUS: 33

Matches played in Pakistan: 20 (PAK 7, AUS 3)

Matches played in Australia: 37 (PAK 4, AUS 26)

Most runs for PAK: 1,084 (David Warner)

Most runs for AUS: 1,000 (Azhar Ali)

Most wickets for PAK: 5 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most wickets for AUS: 34 (Mitchell Starc)

Most catches for PAK: 6 (Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali)

Most catches for AUS: 15 (Steven Smith)

The last Pakistan vs Australia Test match had been played in Adelaide over a couple of years ago when Australia batter David Warner’s career-best 335* (418) had played a titular role in powering Australia to victory by an innings and 48 runs.

No practice today due to rain in Rawalpindi

For now enjoy Babar Azam practicing in the Test mode

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).