Rawalpindi cricket stadium weather: Will it rain on Day 1 of 1st PAK vs AUS Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium?

Rawalpindi cricket stadium weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for first PAK vs AUS Test Day 1.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi will commence in less than 48 hours from now. Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, a first in the last 24 years, means the world to the whole cricketing fraternity in Pakistan.

Having most recently organized a super successful season of the Pakistan Super League, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) would be keen to pull-off another stellar tournament albeit at the highest level this time round.

First among the A-list teams to be playing international cricket in Pakistan, a triumphant Australia’s tour should be able to aid PCB in inviting more international teams especially for multi-format tours.

🇦🇺🇵🇰 Pakistan and Australia are highly likely to play with two spinners in Rawalpindi Test – Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan (Pakistan) while Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson (Australia) #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/AH0ig9nsoW — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 2, 2022

Rawalpindi cricket stadium weather

There have been a lot of talks around weather possibly affecting play during the historic first Test match scheduled to begin from March 4. It is worth mentioning that the first two days are unlikely to receive any rain.

Day 1 (Friday) will primarily be a sunny and pleasant day with occasional rounds of breeze. Even Day 2 (Saturday) is almost certain of experiencing gentle rounds of breeze without any rain in Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ: How many spectators will be allowed in Pindi Cricket Stadium?

Having said that, it is the third (Sunday) and fourth day (Monday) when there is a possibility of rain according to leading weather forecasting portals. While we will keep updating you with the latest weather prediction on the preceding day, the last thing which any stakeholder would want for this iconic Test match is for rain to play spoilsport.

Rawalpindi hourly weather Day 1

10:00 AM – 17 degree.

11:00 AM – 19 degree.

12:00 PM – 20 degree.

01:00 PM – 21 degree.

02:00 PM – 22 degree.

03:00 PM – 21 degree.

04:00 PM – 20 degree.

05:00 PM – 20 degree.

06:00 PM – 18 degree.