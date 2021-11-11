Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 semi final?

Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of PAK vs AUS match.

Much like England and New Zealand in the recently concluded first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan and Australia will also be playing a T20I against each other after a couple of years today.

Pakistan, who are the only undefeated team in the tournament, have better current form on their side ahead of this vital knockout clash. In addition to being well-versed with the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after having played the most number (27) of T20Is here, Pakistan also have the advantage of a superior head-to-head record against Australia.

Australia, who had last played a T20 World Cup final in 2010, would be keen to put their best foot forward as making early inroads into the Pakistani batting lineup could give them an upper hand. Labeled as underdogs by former pacer Brett Lee, Australia wouldn’t mind as far as coming back from behind to surprise Pakistan in Dubai is concerned.

A slight concern for Pakistan lies in wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and veteran batter Shoaib Malik’s health. Readers must note that the pair had missed the practice session on the eve of the match due to a mild flu. Even one of them missing this match has it in it to hurt Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, aren’t expected to tinker with their Playing XI barring any last-minute strategical punt.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

As has been the case throughout the tournament, Star Network will continue to broadcast the remainder of T20 World Cup 2021 through its extensive coverage in India.

As far as Pakistani fans are concerned, they will be able to follow this World Cup semi-final on PTV and ASports. Online users in Pakistan will have to login to Daraz to watch this all-important match.

Talking about Australian fans, who will be watching this match on 12/11/2021 (Friday) at 12:30 AM due to the time difference, Foxtel (broadcasting) and Kayo Sports (streaming) will come in handy for them.

Bus Ab Aik Ye Badla Rehgaya! Bring it on #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/RiQcpuQkNP — Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) November 10, 2021

Date – 11/11/2021 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (Pakistan), 07:30 PM (India) and 12:30 AM (Australia – next day).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), PTV and ASports (Pakistan) and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Daraz (Pakistan) and Kayo Sports (Australia).