Pakistan vs Australia tickets Pindi Cricket Stadium: How to do PAK vs AUS 2022 tickets booking online for Rawalpindi Test?

The much-awaited first Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan will commence from March 4 in Rawalpindi. The fascination around the prospect of Australian cricket team playing international cricket in Pakistan is for everyone to see across social media platforms.

While fans in Pakistan have had the fortune of watching international cricket in the recent years, an A-list team such as Australia touring Pakistan after as many as 24 years has an excitement of its own.

It is due to the same reason that the capacity of spectators has been increased from 50% to 100%. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that play on not just Day 1 but all the subsequent days as well could be played in front of a jam-packed Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Hello exciting cricket fans in Pindi/Isloo! 50% remaining tickets of Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia will be on sale from tomorrow (2Mar) on @bookmepk! Cricket fans in Pindi/Isloo must make sure all five days of Rawalpindi Test are houseful and soldout! #PAKvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 1, 2022

As was the case during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 2022, Pakistan vs Australia 2022 tickets online booking can also be done at Book Me. Fans can visit either their website or application to book tickets for this historic Test match.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book Your tickets Now”. Subsequently, select the preferred match day and click on “Book Me”.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

It is worth mentioning that Book Me are yet to update their platform after the increased crowd capacity for the first Test. Tickets, which are currently sold out, will be added once that happens.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test (March 4-8) – Rawalpindi.