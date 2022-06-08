Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs WI Multan ODI?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st PAK vs WI ODI.

The first of the three ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium today. In what is going to be the eighth ODI at this venue, it will be hosting an international match after as many as 14 years.

West Indies, who had toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series as recent as six months ago, will be playing a three-match ODI series within five days at one venue on this particular tour. Readers must note that the series will be played for the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League carrying crucial World Cup qualification points for both the teams.

As far as bilateral series are concerned, West Indies will be playing one in Pakistan only for the seventh time. In their past six ODI series in Pakistan, West Indies have won four as compared to Pakistan’s two victories.

Overall, these two teams have faced each other in 17 ODI series till date with West Indies winning six and losing 10 over the years. The last time when West Indies had defeated Pakistan in an ODI bilateral series was way back in 1991.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Sony Sports Network will be televising West Indies’ tour of Pakistan 2022 in India. As was the case during Australia’s tour of Pakistan earlier this year, Sony will both be televising and streaming this tour on its channel and application. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony TEN 2 in English commentary.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

Khel Ka Maidan Hai Taiyaar 💪 The Showstoppers, @windiescricket are all set to challenge The Unstoppables, @TheRealPCB on their home turf for 3️⃣ ODIs 🏏 Catch the 1st ODI LIVE from 4:30 PM only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#KhelAbhiBaqiHai #SirfSonyPeDikhega #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/TuyZOfiNAo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 7, 2022

As far as the local fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested PTV Sports. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans will be able to watch this series on Flow Sports. While fans in North America will have to switch to Willow TV, UK fans will be able to watch this series on Sky Sports.

Date – 08/06/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 04:00 PM (Pakistan) and 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 2 (India), PTV Sports (Pakistan), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Willow TV (North America) and Sky Sports (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka).