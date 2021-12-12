Pakistan vs West Indies T20 2021: Pakistan and West Indies squad for T20I and ODI series 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies T20 2021: Pakistan and West Indies squad for T20I and ODI; Windies to play on Pakistan soil with big names missing.

The West Indies tour of Pakistan is in all readiness to commence on Monday with a three-match T20I series followed by as many ODI matches in the port city of Karachi.

All the six matches will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the tour opener to take place on December 13 with the first of the three T20 Internationals.

The imminent limited Overs series is of utmost significance given the harsh treatment meted out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan fans prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup wherein New Zealand, and a week later England decided not to go ahead with their respective White ball series tours.

While the New Zealand camp pulled out in the eleventh hour of the start of the first ODI in September citing a possible security threat, England followed suit by postponing the series (both men’s and women’s) due to concerns over “mental and physical wellbeing” of its players.

While New Zealand had quit their first tour to the country in 18 years, it would have been the first tour of Pakistan by an England women’s team in its history and the first by their male counterparts since 2005.

Coming back to the imminent series, this would be West Indies’ first visit to Pakistan since 2018. During their last tour to Pakistan the Windies side were decimated by Pakistan 3-0 in the three match T20I series.

Team Pakistan, on the other hand, are high on confidence ever since their successful T20 World Cup campaign, followed by a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the recently concluded T2oI and Test series.

Team West Indies, would be without their T20I regulars in Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons- all opting out due to personal reasons.

Former skipper Jason Holder is being rested, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries. Last week captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew through a hamstring injury, leaving the Twenty20 leadership to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.

Pakistan, having rotated their players in their recently concluded T20I series, are back to full strength, albeit with big names like Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali missing.

Pakistan full squad

T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

ODIs: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir.

West Indies full squad: Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Sheldon Cottrell to miss T20I series due to COVID-19

Following PCR tests administered on arrival in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that three players from the West Indies squad- all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, and left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell have tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unavailable to participate in the upcoming Pakistan series.

West Indies Full Squads

T20Is: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie.

ODIs: Shai Hope (c), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.