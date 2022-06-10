Pallekele International Stadium T20 record: List of batting and bowling stats and record in Kandy T20Is

Pallekele International Stadium T20 record: The SportsRush brings you the batting and bowling records at the Pallekele stadium.

Sri Lanka and Australia are up against each other in the 3-match T20I series, where Australia have already won the initial two matches and have captured the series. The Australians would aim for a whitewash, whereas the hosts would want to play for pride.

After two games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the last match will be played at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The same ground will host the initial two ODIs as well.

Pallekele International Stadium T20 record

Pallekele’s Pallekele Cricket Stadium has always been a brilliant wicket to bat on, and this ground is hosting a T20I game after a span of almost two years. A total of 20 T20I games have been played here, where the average 1st innings score has been 175 runs. Out of 20, 11 games have been won by the teams batting first.

It is quite interesting that New Zealand have also played a lot on this ground, their players have done well here. Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan has scored 334 runs at 47.71 on this ground, which is the highest by any player. Mahela Jayawardene is the 2nd highest run-scorer at this ground with 277 runs, whereas Kusal Perera is at 3rd place with 271 runs.

The Kiwi duo of Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor are at the 4th and 5th position respectively with 213 and 199 runs, respectively.

Player Runs Average S/R HS 100 50 Tillakaratne Dilshan 334 47.71 142.12 104* 1 3 Mahela Jayawardene 277 46.16 131.90 86 0 2 Kusal Perera 271 30.11 135.50 66 0 3 Brendon McCullum 213 35.50 148.95 123 1 0 Ross Taylor 199 33.16 141.13 62* 0 1

Sri Lanka fight back hard but Australia win the 2nd #SLvAUS T20I by 3 wickets. pic.twitter.com/5AGi2GuWir — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 8, 2022



Lasith Malinga has been the highest wicket-taker in Pallekele. He has scalped 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.40, where 5/6 has been his best spell. Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya is at 2nd place where he has scalped 12 wickets at an economy of 7.66.

New Zealand’s pacer Tim Southee is also in the top-3 places, where he has also scalped 12 wickets. Sri Lankan duo of Ajantha Mendis and Nuwan Kulasekara finish the top-5 places.