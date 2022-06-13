Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 1st ODI SL vs AUS: Kandy pitch good for batting or bowling SL vs AUS ODI

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 1st ODI SL vs AUS: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Pallekele.

After the completion of the 3-match T20I series, Sri Lanka and Australia will battle it out in the 5-match ODI series. The 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on 14th June 2022.

Australia won the T20I series, but Sri Lanka also made a brilliant return in the last match. There have been some injury voes to Australia, with Kane Richardson being the latest victim. The Sri Lankan team will rely on their spinners to spin a web around the Aussie batting.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report 1st ODI SL vs AUS

The Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele generally produces good batting wickets, and it was proven in the last T20I as well where Dasun Shanaka played a blinder at the end to seal victory for the Sri Lankan team.

Generally, this track is a flat one, and the outfield is also quite fast on this ground. An overcast day is predicted in Pallekele for the game, so the pacers will get some amount of help in the initial overs of the game. With the new ball, there will be some movement available for the pacers.

What cricket did to the Pallekele crowd of last night was something it has done to me so many times when I had been going through a low. Cricket does not heal, but it can lend a shoulder without asking for anything in return. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 12, 2022

A total of 28 ODIs have been played here at this ground, where the 1st innings average score has been 256 runs. Out of 28 matches, 16 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The batting becomes easier under lights, so both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka hosted Zimbabwe for a 3-match ODI series at this ground earlier this year, where the spinners dominated the contest. There will be a lot of humidity, and the spinners can play a big part in the initial overs.

Australia have announced their playing eleven for the first ODI match, and Aaron Finch is expecting a pace-friendly wicket for the first ODI match. Ashton Agar is the only specialist spinner in the playing eleven of Australia.