Pat Cummins in which IPL team: Pat Cummins IPL 2022 price in mega auction

Pat Cummins in which IPL team 2022: The Australian Test captain will join his Indian Premier League franchise after April 5.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be the sixth one for Australia Test captain Pat Cummins. Having made his IPL debut eight years ago, Cummins has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (twice) and Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the IPL.

In 37 IPL matches, Cummins has picked 38 wickets at an average of 30.13, an economy rate of 8.24 and a strike rate of 21.95. No slouch with the bat in hand, Cummins’ 316 IPL runs have come at a strike rate of 140.44 including a couple of half-centuries.

Cummins, who had most recently led Australia to a 1-0 series victory in Pakistan, returned home after the series as he (and other multi-format players) has been rested from the white-ball squads.

In spite of not playing the ongoing ODI series in Pakistan, Cummins will only be allowed to join his IPL 2022 team after the completion of Australia’s tour of Pakistan. With CA (Cricket Australia) resting their first-choice players to manage their workloads, they don’t want them (rightly so) to be exhausted playing non-stop cricket.

Hence, all the centrally contracted Australian players will join their respective players after April 5 (one-off T20I in Pakistan).

Pat Cummins in which IPL team 2022

Cummins, who wasn’t among Knight Riders’ list of retained players before IPL 2022 mega auction last month, was bought back by the franchise for INR 7.25 crore (more than 50% pay cut).

Having registered himself in the highest category base price of INR 2 crore, Cummins allured interest from KKR and both the two new teams in Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. However, Knight Riders’ resilience of wanting to acquire Cummins’ services for the third time reaped fruits for them.