PBKS retained players 2022: How many players will Punjab Kings retain before IPL 2022 auction?

With only six hours remaining in the official Indian Premier League 2022 Retention event, Punjab Kings have kept their cards close to their chest.

In times when at least one retained player from each franchise has been confirmed with a strong possibility of more names coming up tonight, Kings haven’t named a single player as of now.

In the build-up to the retention event, there have also been reports around Punjab deciding to not retain even a single player after finishing at the sixth position on the points table in IPL 2021 last month.

Having spent the last four seasons at PBKS, captain Lokesh Rahul became the highest-ever run-scorer for the franchise on the back of his 2,548 runs in 55 matches coming at an average and strike rate of 56.62 and 139.76 respectively including two centuries and 23 half-centuries.

In the general run of things, no team would’ve not retained Rahul after such exemplary numbers. Having said that, speculations have been rife that Rahul himself wanted to join a new team for a sumptuous price ahead of IPL 2022.

Since the start of 2018, veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle (1,339) and India batter Mayank Agarwal (1,317) have been Punjab’s star performers apart from Rahul. While PBKS are unlikely to retain a 42-year old Gayle, Agarwal could be among (or only) Punjab’s limited retained players.

In the bowling department, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi have done well for Kings in the last two seasons. If some reports are to be believed, there are chances of Arshdeep and Bishnoi getting retained as two uncapped players. Considering the potential which these two rookie players have displayed so far, they have it in them to continue working in Punjab’s favour.